Graffiti compares B.C.'s provincial health officer to notorious Nazi doctor

A Vancouver city councillor is angry about disturbing graffiti that compared B.C.'s provincial health officer to a notorious Nazi concentration camp doctor.

Coun. Pete Fry says the spray painted message on the Vancouver seawall made him mad.

Fry says it's an appalling lack of respect for Jewish people and he can't imagine how anyone can compare the pandemic to the deliberate murder of people based on their ethnicity.

What a terrible thing to encounter. ⁦@CityofVancouver⁩ please deal with this offensive idiocy on the seawall ASAP. pic.twitter.com/nEVNO9u6sS

Sorry you and anyone had to experience this. Obviously a pretty clear indictment as to the repugnant frame of reference held by some of these anti-mask, conspiracy-espousing troglodytes.. in case their were any doubts.

Nico Slobinsky, with The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, tweeted that the role of a public health officer is the exact opposite of the role Josef Mengele played during the Second World War.

Mengele was in charge of the camp's selection process, choosing who would live and who would die. He sent about 400,000 people to their deaths in the gas chambers.

The role of a Public Health Officer is the exact opposite of the role Mengele played. One is responsible for the health abd wellbeing of the population, the other tried to destroy humanity.

