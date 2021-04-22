Graffiti near southwest Calgary playground was motivated by hate, police say

Investigators are looking for the person responsible for a hateful message written on the ground at a southwest Calgary playground this week.

Calgary police responded to an incident of vandalism at the parking lot of playground at 384 Woodvale Dr. S.W.

They say that sometime between 9 p.m. on April 20 and 8:30 a.m. on April 21, someone wrote "I love Hitler" along with other profanity on the pavement.

Officials say they are investigating the incident as a hate crime targeting members of the Jewish community.

"April 20 is of historical significance as it was previously celebrated as Hitler’s birthday and designated a national holiday during the reign of Nazi Germany," police wrote in a release.

Hate motivation becomes an aggravating factor during sentencing of anyone convicted of committing an offence, police add.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips