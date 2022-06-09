Graffiti vandals caught after posting video of their SkyTrain break-and-enter on social media: police

Police say it was the culprits' own fault they were caught; two people who broke onto SkyTrain property posted video of their vandalism on social media.

It happened last month. Video was posted on several platforms on May 17, police said in a news release Thursday.

It appeared to show two men breaking into an area just below the tracks between two stations in Burnaby, according to officers.

When they got into the restricted area, which is between Production Way and Lake City Way stations, they used spray paint to vandalize the property, police say.

And members of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police think they know who did it, thanks to video posted online by one of the suspects themselves.

According to MVTP, the video evidence led to an arrest on June 3 of the person they say posted the video. A second suspect was identified four days later, and turned himself in to police.

They have not been publicly identified as they have not been formally charged, but police say they're recommending charges of break-and-enter and mischief for each.

Both have been released, though on conditions including they can't possess certain tools, and are due to be back in court in late August.

The MVTP said the case isn't just about the "shocking video" or the graffiti itself, but about safety.

"Restricted areas often contain hazards and dangers that the general public are not aware of, which may include live wires," Const. Peter Kwok said.

"Both the alleged suspects had inadvertently exposed themselves to numerous, unnecessary risks."