Graffiti with 'racial slurs' reported at Leamington school: OPP
OPP in Leamington are investigating after a report of graffiti with ‘racial slurs’ at a local public school.
On Sept. 30, officers responded to a report of mischief at Margaret D. Bennie Public School in Leamington.
Investigation revealed that sometime between Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, unknown suspect/s had spray painted on multiple surfaces at rear of school and exterior portable building.
Police say the graffiti consisted of profanity and racial slurs.
The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
-
Nova Scotia and New Brunswick consider pulling the plug on hosting World Junior hockey tournamentIt appears the upcoming IIHF World Junior hockey championships slated for Halifax and Moncton could be in jeopardy.
-
Safety, city wages and reviving downtown all mentioned on the campaign trailA trio of mayoral candidates shared their latest plans as the long weekend rolls in.
-
Sault reptile rescue facing closureA self-described ‘mom & pop’ shop in Sault Ste. Marie, specializing in reptile care, is fighting to stay open. Eden’s Reptile, which provides education and care instructions for snakes and other reptiles, has found out that they are in violation of an animal bylaw that prohibits certain species of snakes.
-
One person charged after North Preston man shot with pellet gun: RCMPA 21-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several charges after police say he fired a pellet gun at another person in North Preston on Thursday.
-
Calls grow louder for leadership change at Hockey CanadaHockey Canada is facing mounting pressure to make leadership changes over its handling of sexual assault allegations against players.
-
Flying beam impales car windshield, narrowly missing mom and child on Vancouver bridgePolice are investigating after a flying metal beam impaled a car windshield on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Friday, narrowly missing a young mother and her child.
-
'This is a really important building': Lions Place residents call on mayoral candidates for supportA group of residents at Lions Place is calling on Winnipeg's next mayor to help prevent the sale of the non-profit housing complex.
-
RCMP investigate drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.Alberta RCMP are investigating a scene in the hamlet of Langdon where they say two people were shot at from a suspect in a vehicle.
-
Cost of Thanksgiving dinner on the rise in Atlantic CanadaInflation has pushed up the price tag on this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.