Grain elevator in Niverville demolished following weather delays

The grain elevator in Niverville has been demolished after weather delays pushed back the demolition.

Photos posted on social media Friday evening show the demolition of grain elevator, located off of Provincial Road 311 at the corner of 1 Street North and Prairie Trail in Niverville.

A notice posted to the Town of Niverville Facebook page Friday said the demolition of the grain elevator, owned by Artel Farms Ltd., was scheduled to move forward in the evening.

Grant Dyck of Artel Farms told CTV News previously the demolition of the elevator had been delayed due to high winds.