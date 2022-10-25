iHeartRadio

Grain truck involved in crash near Edmonton Garrison


Emergency crews were called to a crash near the Edmonton Garrison on Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash involving a car and a grain truck near Edmonton Garrison Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Highway 28 and Township Road 542.

There were no injuries, according to RCMP.

