Grammy award-winning singer Toni Braxton films movie in Barrie

Seven-time Grammy award winner Toni Braxton was in downtown Barrie on Wednesday filming a multi-movie series for Lifetime.

The singer shot scenes near the city's waterfront for the small-screen movie Fallen Angels Book Club.

The 'whodunnit' movie is based on a book series by R. Franklin James that has Braxton's character, an ex-con turned amateur investigator, trying to solve a murder.

Film crews are expected to wrap up production at the waterfront on Thursday.

The movie is scheduled to debut in 2022.