Grand Beach resident wants safety improvements for beachgoers

A resident of Grand Beach, Man. wants the provincial government to ensure there is always trained staff to help keep beachgoers safe throughout the spring and summer.

Wayne Betker, the past president of the Grand Beach Cottage Owners’ Association, has been calling for beach safety officers to begin patrolling the beaches starting on May long weekend, saying the patrol only starts in June.

He says the lack of beach patrol staff on those dates could become an issue if an emergency occurs. Last year, high winds carried two young children on inflatables past the safe swimming line at the beach, prompting bystanders to perform a rescue.

“This incident last year, there was no equipment available,” Betker said. “And there was no trained personnel there to address the issue. And so, we relied on two or three individuals to make the rescue, but we can't always assume that that's going to happen.”

After the incident, in which no injuries were reported, Betker began reaching out to the provincial government but said nothing has been done.

“The government will say that they're increasing their budgets, that they're committed to water safety, but there's no action plan,” he said. “And there's no communication of that action plan to me or others as to where additional monies are being spent and how they're being spent.”

Betker said he would also like additional safety equipment in the park or beach area available to help in case of an emergency.

In a statement, a provincial spokesperson said the beach safety budget has been increased from $723,500 last year to $1.1 million this year, and says beach patrol officers have started patrolling Grand Beach today.

“The province examines procedures and protocols on a regular basis, especially following a tragedy such as a drowning,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added the beach patrol is also reminding people to not bring inflatables to the beach, saying new warning signs will be posted at beaches this season, in addition to regular warnings from beach safety officers. The province says inflatables are dangerous in windy conditions, as they can cause swimmers to be swept into dangerously deep waters and they can be blown to distant waters where children follow.

New warning signs communicating the hazards of inflatables will be in place at the beach this season, this is in addition to regular warnings provided by beach safety officers, the province said.