Grand Bend, Ont. boy opens cotton candy business, finds sweet success
Fin Pearson-Ross is becoming known for his cotton candy business along the Grand Bend strip, and the 11-year-old entrepreneur shows no signs of slowing down.
In an interview with CTV News Channel, Fin, joined alongside his mom Kendra, explained that his business “Fin’s Spins” first began as a school project — but during last summer, the idea flourished into an actual business.
Fin said he has always wanted to be a businessperson, and at his business multiple flavours of cotton candy are for sale, including the classic original.
This summer new flavours will be introduced, including cherry-lime, summer passion and birthday cake.
Fin hopes the expansion will one day help pay for his education and a car.
Although inflation has recently forced Fin to increase the price of a cotton candy stick, he’s proud to have already paid his family back for the cost of the $1,000 machine.
“It took me two weeks to pay it back,” Fin explained. “I was charging three bucks, but cause of inflation I was charging a little bit more.”
