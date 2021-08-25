Grand Bend, Ont. pier jumper charged by OPP
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A dip in Lake Huron couldn't save a Toronto man from being charged by Lambton County OPP.
Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, officers noticed two people drinking alcohol on the Grand Bend pier.
While attempting to issue appropriate offence notices for the infraction, one of the men fled the pier into the water. Officers took the person into custody when he emerged.
A second person was also taken into custody for interfering with office.
Two men from Toronto are charged and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on a later date.
-
Sunwing flying to 11 warm destinations from Ottawa this winterSunwing has announced flights will depart the Ottawa International Airport for 11 destinations weekly between November and April 2022.
-
‘You don’t see this every day:’ Saskatoon Canada Post carrier delivers mail on her horseA Saskatoon mail carrier took a unique form of transportation for her deliveries on Wednesday.
-
Driver killed in collision in Brockton, Ont. on Sunday identifiedA motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 9 at Bruce Road 3, west of Walkerton has resulted in the death of one person
-
Canadian imams urge Muslim community to get vaccinated against COVID-19Any Canadian Muslim who receives both doses between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31 will be eligible to enter a draw for two pilgrimage tickets to the holy city of Mecca.
-
Tiny Township man charged with firing gunshots in neighbour's directionProvincial police charged a man for allegedly firing gunshots in Tiny Township.
-
71-year-old Oshawa man facing several sexual assault charges involving young menA 71-year-old man from Oshawa is facing additional charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager between 2019 and 2020.
-
N.S. man arrested, charged after police find firearms, drugs in vehicle during traffic stop: RCMPA 27-year-old man from Stellarton, N.S. has been arrested and charged after police say they found illegal cigarettes in the vehicle he was driving.
-
Woman’s disappearance in Prince Albert considered suspicious, police sayPrince Albert police say they’re investigating the case of missing 28-year-old Crystal Castle as suspicious.
-
Lethbridge's iconic bridge named in list of Alberta's top sites to visitIt's about 1,600 metres long and 96 metres high but it's also the province's most impressive manmade structure, says an association of engineers and geoscientists.