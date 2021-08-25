Grand Bend, Ont. pier jumper charged by OPP

A dip in Lake Huron couldn't save a Toronto man from being charged by Lambton County OPP.

Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, officers noticed two people drinking alcohol on the Grand Bend pier.

While attempting to issue appropriate offence notices for the infraction, one of the men fled the pier into the water. Officers took the person into custody when he emerged.

A second person was also taken into custody for interfering with office.

Two men from Toronto are charged and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on a later date.