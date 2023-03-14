Grand Erie boundary changes will see around 550 students change schools

Around 550 Grand Erie District School Board students will be changing schools come fall.

The school board says the boundary changes are needed to relieve pressure in areas with high population growth, including Brantford East, Waterford and Paris.

In some cases, like French immersion students being moved from Paris to Burford, children will be transferred to schools up to 15 km away.

In a statement, the school board said its requests for additions at overcapacity schools were denied by the Ministry of Education because there was space at nearby elementary schools

“We want to provide the best learning and school experience we can for students, and a crowded school can bring issues that detract from that experience,” the board said in an email.

The board said the boundary changes could mean just over 550 students will be changing schools, but the exact number hasn’t been finalized as parent of students currently in grades six and seven that would otherwise be moving to a different school, will have the option to keep them at their current school.

It said transition teams are being established at impacted schools to help new students feel welcome.

“As we balance enrolment across the schools in the area, we will be better able to support learning, well-being and belonging,” the board said.