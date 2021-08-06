Grand Falls, N.B. man, 61, dies in car crash

A 61-year-old man from Grand Falls, N.B. has died in a single-vehicle crash in Aroostook Friday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., members of the Perth-Andover RCMP say they responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Main Street.

Police say they believe the crash is a result of the vehicle colliding with a guardrail and rolling over.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.