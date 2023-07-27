Grand opening for new mobile Service Ontario hub

It was a celebratory mood on Sagamok First Nation on Wednesday as the chiefs that make up Memaweswen North Shore Tribal Council cut the ribbon on a new mobile Service Ontario office.

It's part of the Niigaanin Services Mobile Hub that's already been on the road, racking up thousands of kilometres and helping hundreds of residents in the last six months.

"This is the first of its kind and it's a great day, bringing services to the community, by the community members," said Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery.

“This goes to show how we want to make sure Ontarians are served, bringing this trailer to communities, to reserves, to get the services possible is something. It's a start and kudos to the Service Ontario team and the Niigaanin Services team (for) making this happen.”

The trailer is designed to hit all eight communities serviced by Niigaanin, travelling up and down the Highway 17 corridor.

Rasheed was also given a tour of some of the communities and the services they offer, including the Service Ontario storefront in Cutler.

“The biggest takeaway for me is that this is a great initiative because as I said the distance makes a big difference but also why not find ways where we can expand if we have to," he said.

The pilot project hit the road running in the early spring, bringing Service Ontario to the people instead of having them travel to larger communities.

“This trailer has been able to pull up directly to peoples’ driveways," said Allan Moffatt, CEO of Mamaweswen North Shore Tribal Council.

“It’s really expensive for our elders, for people on limited income to be able to get to the Service Ontario in Sault Ste. Marie, so it costs people on average $100 just to hire someone to be able to take them," said Chief Dean Sayers of Batchewana First Nation.

For more information on Niigaanin, visit their website here.