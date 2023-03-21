Grand opening for pizza vending machine held at MacEwan University

A vending machine at MacEwan University offers "artisanal" pizza prepared in less than three minutes.

PizzaForno held a grand opening for the 24/7 automatic machine on Tuesday. It is the first unit of its kind operated by the U.S.-brand in Alberta and one of 45 across the country.

Jason Lowder, the company's chief marketing officer, says the pizza dough and toppings are prepared at the MacEwan cafeteria and then kept refrigerated in the vending machine, which can hold around 70 pies.

"The robotic arm will take that pizza, select whatever is chosen from one of the seven selections that are in there, and it'll slide it through into the front of the machine," Lowder explained.

Customers can choose to either take the pizza home to heat or have the machine flash cook it in a 480-degree convection oven in around two-and-a-half minutes.

Pizzas can also be ordered ahead using the PizzaForno app.

"It's the perfect thing," Lowder said. "It's quick and easy."