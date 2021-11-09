Grand opening of Farrow Riverside Miracle Park redevelopment set for May 2022

City of Windsor officials say the redevelopment of Farrow Riverside Miracle Park nears completion as the official grand opening set for May 2022.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined Tuesday by Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac, Farrow Riverside Miracle Park steering committee co-chairs Bill Kell and Rick Farrow, and Miracle League of Riverside Minor Baseball GameDay Director Jason Dupuis to provide an update on the redevelopment of Farrow Riverside Miracle Park and announce plans.

The official grand opening celebration will be held on May 14, 2022.

“The transformation of the Farrow Riverside Miracle Park has added new vitality to one of Windsor’s most historic neighbourhoods,” says Dilkens. “The park has quickly become one of Windsor’s biggest attractions for outdoor recreation for visitors of all ages and abilities, and more improvements are still to come.

The Miracle Park project was spearheaded by the Riverside Minor Baseball Association and approved by City Council in 2017 to transform the former Riverside Arena property into a modern, inclusive outdoor community hub featuring diverse recreation and sports facilities that are fully accessible to visitors of all ages and abilities.

“After years of planning, fundraising and construction, the Riverside Minor Baseball Association is looking forward to the fulfillment of our dream to inaugurate Windsor’s first Miracle League of Riverside Baseball in our new state-of-the-art Miracle Diamond,” says Tom Laporte, Riverside Minor Baseball Association president.

The steering committee led fundraising efforts for the park’s revitalization, which include donations from Farrow, the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, Solcz Family Foundation, Toldo Foundation, Moramos Shrine Club of Windsor and Ontario Trillium Foundation and many others.

City Council invested about $1.9 million toward the overall development of Farrow Riverside Miracle Park. Gignac also contributed $100,000 in ward funds in support of the project.

The final phase of construction is now in progress and will add the following enhancements to the park:

A new 700-metre, fully accessible wellness track along the perimeter of the north baseball diamond

Windsor’s first fully accessible outdoor workout equipment (three distinct stations)

Aluminum bleachers with guard rails and notches for wheelchair seating

Sun shade structures

Players’ benches for the Miracle and north baseball diamonds

New dugouts for the north baseball diamond

Six picnic tables

Additional upgrades completed last year include the following:

Installation of rubberized surface to the Miracle Diamond

Centennial Pool upgrades, including the construction of new interior and exterior accessible washrooms with adult change tables, family change room, new shower facilities, new office and lobby area, and upgraded plumbing and electrical equipment

All construction is expected to be completed by the official grand opening ceremony on May 14, 2022.