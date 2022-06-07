Grand opening takes place for community entrance of greenway trail in Essex

The Tilray Brands Plant Positivity Community Entrance of a trail system in Essex, Ont. has opened with new features for residents and visitors.

The greenway entrance has pergolas for shade, enhanced parking, new landscaping and the addition of a native pollinator garden.

The central location is along Walker Road (County Road 11), and is the closest entrance point to the intersection between the Chrysler Canada Greenway and the Cypher Systems Group Greenway, providing safe, off-road trail connectivity across the Windsor-Essex region.

“The Tilray Brands Plant Positivity Community Entrance enhances the Greenway trail system, and provides a resting stop with shaded areas for trail users from across the region,” said ERCA chair Tania Jobin. “Trails and conservation areas are critically important to the health of a community.”

Following the opening of the Plant Positivity Community Entrance, guests helped to plant a native pollinator garden featuring species such as butterfly milkweed, little bluestem, mountain mint, and others to provide much needed pollinator habitat.

“The Town of Essex is a vibrant and growing community with a unique mix of urban centres and rural landscapes, and the Greenway system helps us to showcase both,” said Essex mayor Richard Meloche.