Grand Parade aiming to make a big difference in lives of seniors

A nationwide event with the goal of lending a helping hand to senior citizens in need is coming to Simcoe County for the first time ever.

The Grand Parade is a walk held in individual, participating communities from Western Canada to various parts of Ontario. Organizations with a mandate of supporting seniors can participate and collect funds for their mission.

This year, CONTACT Community Services, based in Alliston, will be one of the organizations participating.

"We're all walking in support of seniors in need in our community," said Brenda Pufek, the engagement and development officer with CONTACT Community Services. "There is a lot of need for support, as we all know with rising prices and inflation and rents, everything; seniors could certainly use our help right now."

The event is being held at two different locations in South Simcoe. Participants can join at Banting Memorial High School or Bradford District High School.

CONTACT Community Services works to support anyone in need. However, officials say the current cost-of-living crisis often disproportionately impacts senior citizens.

"It's getting very obvious in these economic times that our seniors who are on fixed incomes are really hurting, more than ever," said Judy Breckles, a volunteer with the organization. "We've been providing programming over all these years for seniors who need transportation or basic needs covered because they can't afford them, but we've also been helping them socialize."

This year's Grand Parade is taking place on Sept. 16. CONTACT Community Services is hoping to raise $20,000.

