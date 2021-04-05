Grand River camping reservations open Tuesday

Reservations for campsites in Grand River conservation areas open on Tuesday morning.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) said the online reservation system will open at 9 a.m. Camping season starts on May 1.

Users on the site on Tuesday monirpnign will be put into the reservation line at random. The GRCA said that will give everyone the chance to book a campsite at their chosen time and location.

The online registration will stay open until the camping season ends in mid-October. People can also phone parks directly for bookings starting May 1.

Campsite reservations are available at all eight GRCA areas that offer camping. However, group sites and pavilions are not available this season.

The GRCA said areas will operate at a reduce capacity due to the pandemic, meaning fewer sites will be available. Day-use areas also have reduced capacity. Most washrooms will be open, but showers, boat rentals and food concessions will be closed this season.