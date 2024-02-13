Grand River Collegiate Institute closed due to water main break

A Kitchener high school has been shut down for Tuesday.

The Waterloo Region District School Board announced that Grand River Collegiate Institute would be closed for student learning due to a water main break.

Rosemount at GRCI will also be closed. Rentals and extracurricular activities for the evening will be cancelled as well.

Student learning will continue asynchronously for the day.

WRDSB says they will provide updates when the school will be ready to reopen.

In December, a sewage issued caused GRCI to be closed for the last remaining week of school prior to the holiday break.