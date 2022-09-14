Grand River Hospital embarking on study that could transform hip replacements

Innovation from KW’s tech sector could play a role in transforming hip replacement surgeries.

Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital is embarking on a study that will explore a surgical navigation tool intended to increase the accuracy of hip replacements.

The tool was invented and designed in KW by Intellijoint Surgical.

Officials say the study could lead to faster healing times and a lower likelihood of post-surgery dislocations.

The study also involves researches from McMaster University and will monitor nearly 200 surgery patients for up to two years.

Final results are expected to be published in three years.