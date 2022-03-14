Grand River Hospital moving its COVID-19 testing clinic
Grand River Hospital is moving its COVID-19 testing clinic to a new location in Kitchener.
The last day for testing at the former bus terminal, at Ontario Street and Charles Street, will be March 23.
The following day operations will be relocated to the hospital's KW Campus at 40 Green St. at the corner of Park Street.
That location will officially open on March 25.
“We have shifted from providing 500-600 tests per day to 30-60 tests per day over the last several weeks, and no longer require the level of infrastructure that the current site provides,” explained Bonnie Camm, GRH’s executive vice-president of clinical services, in a media release. “The 40 Green location will support the quantity of testing still needed in our community, and provide more efficient access to our lab for the resulting of tests.”
The new site will be appointment-only and operate Sunday to Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Grand River Hospital opened its COVID-19 testing clinic at the Charles Street terminal in December 2020.
