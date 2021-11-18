Grand River Hospital running Downtown Kitchener COVID-19 testing site until spring of next year
The COVID-19 test site at the former bus terminal in Downtown Kitchener will be running until at least spring 2022.
Grand River Hospital announced on Thursday they will continue to operate the site at Charles and Ontario Streets.
They originally moved to the location in December 2020 to better accommodate pedestrians, vehicles, and provide more protection from cold and inclement weather for staff, residents and testing equipment.
“This work is still important to manage the spread of COVID-19,” says Grand River Hospital COVID-19 test site lead Tal Kleiman in a news release. “We are still seeing individuals with positive results and we know implementing measures to reduce the spread of illness as soon as possible, can make a difference in our community.”
The facility will continue with its same hours of operation from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Monday through Sunday, by appointment only.
Those looking for more information, or to book an appointment, can visit the hospital's website.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought in Medicine Hat assault, 2nd suspect arrested in CalgaryRichard Lentz, 42, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault and is considered armed and dangerous.
-
Family of Port Dover man, 70, shot by police speaking outThe family of a Port Dover man who was shot and killed by Toronto police earlier this month spoke about the incident on Thursday.
-
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Huber Street shootingWaterloo regional police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with attempted murder in relation to a shooting in Kitchener over the weekend.
-
'There is no need to panic about gasoline supplies': Convoy of 15 tanker trucks heading for Greater VictoriaA convoy of fuel tanker trucks will travel over the Malahat highway into Greater Victoria on Thursday.
-
-
Fires that destroyed home, car, building are related, being treated as arsons: Manitoba RCMPManitoba RCMP officers are alleging that four fires in Bunibonibee Cree Nation that destroyed a storage building, car, and a home are all related and are considered arsons.
-
Northern First Nation students get new building for internet high schoolFor high school students in Mattagami First Nation, south of Timmins, learning at Keewaytinook Internet High School allows them to beeducated in their own communities, rather than moving or travelling two hours a day to attend school in a larger town.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Saskatoon announces fifth million-dollar lottery winner in the past monthMarilyn Longman is the latest winner and won $1 million in the Nov. 10 Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
Shooting incident in Timmins now a homicide investigation, police sayThe Timmins Police Service said Thursday a shooting at a Mountjoy apartment building Wednesday afternoon is now a homicide investigation.