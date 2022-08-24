Grand River Hospital warns of long wait times

Waterloo-Wellington hospitals are continuing to experience increased volumes in emergency departments leading to long wait times for some patients.

Grand River Hospital said in a media release its team members are working to support patients and provide the best care possible.

“Patients requiring care will be prioritized based on urgency, regardless of the hospital you choose to go to. If your need is less urgent, we ask that you please be prepared for longer wait times,” the hospital said.

Grand River Hospital in encouraging the public to be aware of different healthcare options.

For non-emergency medical assistance, people are advised to call their family doctor, their on-call service to book an appointment or visit a walk-in-clinic.

For health-related advice from a registered nurse, you can call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

For serious injuries and conditions, call 911 or go to nearest emergency department.