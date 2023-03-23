Grand River Transit expands service in Cambridge

Grand River Transit will be expanding and improving bus service in the City of Cambridge.

The Region of Waterloo says “redesigned routes in east Galt, north Galt and Preston areas will provide more direct connections between neighbourhoods and major destinations, including shopping centres, schools and employment areas.”

Those changes are as follows:

EAST GALT

More service weekday evenings and on weekends

Frequent service from Champlain Boulevard to Ainslie Terminal, and the south Cambridge shopping area

Direct connection from Myers Road to Ainslie Terminal, the south Cambridge shopping area and Cambridge Centre Station

New Sunday service to Alison area

Supports future service to Southpoint subdivision and the city’s planned recreation complex

NORTH GALT

More service on weekday evenings and on weekends

More travel options from Franklin/Saginaw neighbourhoods to Cambridge Centre Station and Ainslie Terminal

New direct service from Samuelson Street and Elgin Street to: Cambridge Centre Station, Franklin/Saginaw shopping area (No Frills), Di Pietro Centre shopping area

PRESTON

Direct connection from Langs Drive and Eagle Street areas to: Cambridge Centre Station, King/Bishop (No Frills), Preston High School, Preston Towne Centre (King/Westminster)

More service weekday evenings and on weekends.

The planned routes can be found on GRT’s website.

The changes are set to go into effect in September.

The region says service improvements will increase long-term ridership and support the expansion of the ION/LRT in Cambridge.