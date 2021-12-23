Grand River Transit opens roof hatches for improved air flow

Grand River Transit has opened roof hatches on buses to allow for better air flow for transit users.

Officials tweeted about the change on Thursday.

"Please dress warmly, wear a mask and stay home if you're not feeling well," the tweet said in part.

The TTC announced over the weekend it would also be leaving windows open to help boost air circulation.

