Grand River Transit proposing over 50,000 hours of added service

With more people riding transit now than ever in Waterloo Region, Grand River Transit (GRT) is proposing to add more than 50,000 hours of new service to keep up.

“This will help improve transit service, expand service to Elmira and Breslau and will add an extra MobilityPLUS vehicle,” GRT said in a press release.

In total, more than 53,000 hours of additional services are proposed.

“This will help address current customer demand and better reflect current travel times and traffic patterns,” GRT said. “The proposal also includes schedule and frequency adjustments on some bus routes, as well as frequency adjustments on ION light rail.”

A 2.59 per cent increase to fares is also included in the proposal, as well as new group passes and an increase in transfer times from 90 to 120 minutes.

“Transit is at the core of ensuring Waterloo Region continues to grow with care,” said Councillor Colleen James, chair of the Region of Waterloo’s Planning and Works Committee. “As we look ahead to 2024, there’s a lot to be excited about for transit in Waterloo Region, including more service for our customers. GRT’s proposal on how to tackle growing ridership looks to balance the needs of community with the increasing cost of operating transit, creating a roadmap for the years to come.”

GRT is asking customers and residents to weigh in on the proposal through an online survey, a virtual information session and in-person sessions at transit locations across the region.

The survey and more information about the virtual and in-person sessions is available at grt.ca/2024.