Grand River Transit’s first electric buses set to arrive spring 2023

Grand River Transit’s (GRT) first electric buses are expected to hit the streets of Waterloo region in spring 2023.

The Region of Waterloo announced it had ordered six electric buses from the company Nova Bus in a media release issued Wednesday.

The initial six vehicles are expected to arrive in spring 2023, an additional five will follow in 2024, the region said.

The region said the new buses are part of its plans to electrify its transit fleet and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is a major step forward in our plans to provide a zero-emission transit system for our community,” Coun. Tom Galloway said in the release. “We are committed to exploring new technologies and solutions to contribute to the region’s climate change goals.”

The electric buses are part of a two-year pilot project and will be charged at the new 305,000 sq. ft. Northfield Drive Maintenance Facility in Waterloo. That facility is scheduled to start operations in September.

