Grand River Transit unveils 'Pride bus'

With Wednesday marking June 1 and the beginning of Pride month, Grand River Transit (GRT) has unveiled a rainbow bus.

In a media release, GRT said the specially designed bus wrap “is a symbol of GRT’s ongoing commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive spaces for all riders and staff.”

The bus will pick up customers on routes in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge. Special giveaways will also take place on board the “Pride bus,” GRT said.

“We’ve had some feedback in the past and we want to make sure our services are inclusive ... that people feel safe and welcome riding Grand River Transit buses,” Neil Malcolm, acting direction of GRT told CTV News. “Wrapping the bus in support of Pride month is an opportunity for us to make people feel welcome and included on our services, and we want you to feel that way, and safe and supported, when you’re riding.”

The bus will also be at a number of Pride events throughout the month.