Grand River water users asked to cut consumption by 10 per cent

The Grand River Conservation Authority is asking water users to cut consumption by 10 per cent due to unusually dry conditions.

In a news release, officials with the GRCA said there's been very little rain since April, resulting in reduced stream flows throughout the watershed. The GRCA is using upstream reservoirs to augment river flows in the Grand and Speed Rivers.

The request to conserve water includes municipalities, aggregate operations, golf courses, water bottlers, farms for irrigation, and private users.

The watershed received less than half of the normal precipitation expected in May, according to the GRCA.

Low water levels can put stress on natural environments in the watershed area.