Grand River watershed under flood watch

Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with 15 to 20 mm of rain forecast to begin Friday evening have prompted a flood watch for the entire Grand River watershed.

Areas around the Speed River in Cambridge are under a flood warning, with the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) advising municipal flood coordinators in Cambridge to close the Mill Run Trail under Highway 401 and monitor conditions at Blackbridge Road.

As of midday Friday, the City of Cambridge had closed the following trails due to flooding:

Millrun Trail Speedsville to Beaverdale

Linear Trail Preston Aud to Rose St.

Blair Trail Fountain St. to Blair Rd.

Waterworks Trail Concession St. to Grand Ave.

Blackbridge road was still open.

In a media release issued Thursday, the GRCA said river flows were expected to peak Friday morning but remain elevated throughout the remainder of the week. The potential for ice jams remains.

Banks of local waterways are very slippery and water is cold and fast-moving, the GRCA said. Pets and kids should be kept away from all waterbodies.

