Grand Theatre names new Executive Director
The Grand Theatre in London has a new executive director.
After what the Board of Directors describes as a “nation-side search, ”Evan Klassen has been named to the position.
“Over the past year, our search committee undertook and completed a broad review of many qualified applicants through an intentional, comprehensive, and collaborative approach,” said Anita Shah, President of the Grand Theatre Board of Directors. “Amongst several strong candidates, Evan clearly stood out as a strong and inclusive leader, who is dedicated to the arts, has keen financial insight, and holds remarkable vision to enhance the already-excellent reputation of the Grand – both within our community and beyond.”
Originally from Winnipeg, Klassen has held a variety of leadership roles in the arts and culture sector, including most recently as the managing director at Western Canada Theatre. Prior to that, he was the director of artistic operations and production at the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.
Klassen will assume his new position Aug. 29.
After 22 years, Deb Harvey announced in June 2021 that she was stepping down as executive director.
