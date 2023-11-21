Grand Theatre’s holiday production of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' hits the stage
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a family classic and timeless story that’s bound to lift spirits during the holiday season. It follows the story of Willy Wonka, the world famous factory candy maker who after years of secrecy opens his gates to the mysterious factory.
Neela Noble is an energetic 15-year-old Beal Secondary School student who plays the part of Charlie Bucket.
“It’s been the most amazing thing I’ve ever done in my entire life,” said Noble.
Jan Alexandra Smith has performed on the Grand stage 10 times and this is her second shot at directing in London.
“A whole bunch of crazy things happen inside that factory,” said Smith. “I really hope that the parents and the grandparents who have grown up with the story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, whether that’s from the films or original books, will feel a real sense of nostalgia.”
If you would like to catch this season’s holiday production, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is on now at the Grand Theatre until Christmas Eve.
-
Youth charged with second-degree murder in Brampton food delivery driver’s deathPeel police have arrested and charged a “young person” in connection with a deadly carjacking that killed a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga.
-
Sask. government halts policy limiting benefits for people receiving treaty settlementsThe Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.
-
N.S. man caught driving nearly 70 km/hr over speed limit: RCMPThe Halifax RCMP has charged a Dartmouth man for stunting after he was allegedly caught speeding in East Chezzetcook, N.S.
-
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: MacklemBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
-
More contaminated water released from Kearl mine north of Fort McMurrayThere has been another release of contaminated water at Imperial Oil's Kearl facility in northern Alberta, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has confirmed.
-
Sohi asks Trudeau for more security, anti-racism money to combat anti-Semitism and IslamophobiaEdmonton's mayor weighed in on the Israel-Hamas war in a letter made public Wednesday in which he urged a cease-fire, a release of all hostages, safe evacuation for Canadians and unrestricted humanitarian aid.
-
LHSC president and CEO taking leave of absence citing 'health matter'Citing a medical matter, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) President and CEO Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor will be taking a leave of absence.
-
Oak Bay man raising awareness after second heart attack in a monthAn Oak Bay man is raising awareness about the warning signs of a heart attack after suffering two of them a month apart. The 54-year-old didn’t have all the textbook warning signs, which cardiologists say isn’t uncommon.
-
Halifax tent fire fuels fear there will be more to comeA tent fire in Halifax Tuesday has sparked concern that it could be the first of many this winter.