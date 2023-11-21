Grand Theatre’s holiday production of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' hits the stage

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a family classic and timeless story that’s bound to lift spirits during the holiday season. It follows the story of Willy Wonka, the world famous factory candy maker who after years of secrecy opens his gates to the mysterious factory.

Neela Noble is an energetic 15-year-old Beal Secondary School student who plays the part of Charlie Bucket.

“It’s been the most amazing thing I’ve ever done in my entire life,” said Noble.

Jan Alexandra Smith has performed on the Grand stage 10 times and this is her second shot at directing in London.

“A whole bunch of crazy things happen inside that factory,” said Smith. “I really hope that the parents and the grandparents who have grown up with the story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, whether that’s from the films or original books, will feel a real sense of nostalgia.”

If you would like to catch this season’s holiday production, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is on now at the Grand Theatre until Christmas Eve.