Grand Theatre unveils diverse line-up for 2023-24 season

The Grand Theatre said its line-up for the upcoming season mixes some new productions with plenty of familiar ones.

“I’m so excited about this new season,” said Dennis Garnhum, the outgoing artistic director at the Grand. “It will be like candy, mixed with joy, laughter, fun and music.”

In all there are a total of 10 productions and two concert series. The line-up includes Clue, Kim’s Convenience and Jeans’ n Classics.

“People will recognize Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and this is the new musical version,” said Garnhum.

September will mark the 25th year for The High School Project and students will be tackling a theatre favourite.

“We thought a lot about what’s the biggest show out there to celebrate the big anniversary and of course we are so grateful we can do Phantom of the Opera,” said Garnhum. “It’s the longest running musical in the history of Broadway.”

Even though Garnhum is leaving as artistic director in June, he’s still putting his fingerprints on the production of Clue. He’ll return in March as the director.

Garnhum added, “I will be back because I love this play, Clue makes me laugh.”

For the complete 2023-24 Grand Theatre line-up, you can visit the Grand Theatre’s website.