GrandBridge Energy, union reach new collective agreement

After walking off the job nearly three weeks ago, members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 636 and GrandBridge Energy have reached a new collective agreement.

The union represents 69 GrandBridge Energy employees, who began strike action at 12:01 a.m. on April 24.

Negotiations between the union and GrandBridge Energy began late last year following a merger between Energy Plus and Brantford Power.

Union representatives said they did not feel the previously proposed agreement maintained the benefits the two companies had before the merger.

On Friday, GrandBridge Energy said IBEW Local 636 members would resume their services as of at 3 p.m. that day.

“We are pleased that we reached an agreement that is acceptable to the membership and the company,” said Ian Miles, president and CEO of GrandBridge Energy in a news release. “We appreciate our customers’ patience during the labour disruption, and we are happy to be back to a full complement of employees. We apologize for any inconvenience and delays in service that the labour disruption has caused. We expect there will continue to be some service delays while our crews work through the backlog of rescheduled appointments and requests.”

The IBEW represents GrandBridge Energy employees in operations, metering, field services, and the system control room.

The offer was presented by the IBEW to its membership on May 12, followed by a ratification vote where IBEW members voted to accept the offer, GrandBridge Energy said.

When asked about the terms of the new collective agreement, both IBEW Local 636 and GrandBridge Energy told CTV News that details will not be released.

GrandBridge Energy provides electricity to 109,000 customers in Brantford, Cambridge, Brant County and North Dumfries