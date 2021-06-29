Grande Prairie, Jasper set all-time record high temperatures

Monday was the hottest day ever in Grande Prairie, Jasper and Hendrickson Creek (a remote weather station southeast of Grande Cache).

That came on the heels of setting the all-time record high in those locations on Sunday.

AND... Tuesday could be even hotter.

So, Jasper and Grande Prairie could get three days in a row with the hottest temperature ever recorded in those locations. (Not just daily records. All-time records.)

Here's the full list of record highs from Monday as reported by Environment & Climate Change Canada:

New Record Old Record Records kept since Grande Prairie area 38.4 C 36.1 C, June 27, 2021 1922 Hendrickson Creek area 35.7 C 34.5 C, June 27, 2021 1995 Jasper area 39.0 C 37.3 C, June 27, 2021 1916

Monday also saw Albertans use more energy than ever before. According to the Alberta Electric System Operator, the previous summer peak record of 10,822 megawatts, set on Aug. 2, 2019, was "eclipsed."

"(We) are now well past 11,000 MW with demand continuing to climb. Please conserve power between 4-7 p.m.," the agency tweeted.

Please conserve power between 4-7 p.m. #ABElectricity More tips here: https://t.co/H3xXXvCVAm

But spokesperson Leif Sollid told CTV News Edmonton AESO was confident demand could be met throughout the week, and said on Friday AESO was taking precautions, like deferring maintenance that could wait, to ensure that was the case.

"Just to make sure we've got every transmission line available, every generating unit available," he said. "We're very well positioned. There's also the possibility we can call upon our operating reserves. Right now, we don't think we'll need to."

It has more than 16,000 megawatts of installed capacity across the province.

The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on June 28, 2021: