Grande Prairie, Jasper set all-time record high temperatures

Monday was the hottest day ever in Grande Prairie, Jasper and Hendrickson Creek (a remote weather station southeast of Grande Cache).

That came on the heels of setting the all-time record high in those locations on Sunday. 

AND... Tuesday could be even hotter.

So, Jasper and Grande Prairie could get three days in a row with the hottest temperature ever recorded in those locations. (Not just daily records. All-time records.)

Here's the full list of record highs from Monday as reported by Environment & Climate Change Canada:  

 

New Record 

Old Record

Records kept since

Grande Prairie area

38.4 C

36.1 C, June 27, 2021

1922

Hendrickson Creek area

35.7 C

34.5 C, June 27, 2021

1995

Jasper area

39.0 C

37.3 C, June 27, 2021 

1916 

 

Monday also saw Albertans use more energy than ever before. According to the Alberta Electric System Operator, the previous summer peak record of 10,822 megawatts, set on Aug. 2, 2019, was "eclipsed." 

"(We) are now well past 11,000 MW with demand continuing to climb. Please conserve power between 4-7 p.m.," the agency tweeted. 

This afternoon, we eclipsed our previous summer peak record of 10,822 MW (2019-08-02) and are now well past 11,000 MW with demand continuing to climb.

Please conserve power between 4-7 p.m. #ABElectricity More tips here: https://t.co/H3xXXvCVAm

— AESO (@theAESO)  June 28, 2021

But spokesperson Leif Sollid told CTV News Edmonton AESO was confident demand could be met throughout the week, and said on Friday AESO was taking precautions, like deferring maintenance that could wait, to ensure that was the case. 

"Just to make sure we've got every transmission line available, every generating unit available," he said. "We're very well positioned. There's also the possibility we can call upon our operating reserves. Right now, we don't think we'll need to." 

It has more than 16,000 megawatts of installed capacity across the province. 

 

The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on June 28, 2021: 

 

New Record

Old Record

Records kept since

Airdrie area

34.6 C 

32.8 C, 1937

1881

Athabasca area

34.5 C

30.0 C, 1925

1900

Banff area

36.6 C

31.9 C, 2015

1887

Barrhead area

34.8 C

31.9 C, 2015

1912

Beaverlodge area

37.5 C

28.9 C, 1928

1912

Bow Valley (Provincial Park) area

37.7 C

31.5 C, 2015

1928

Breton area

33.8 C

31.3 C, 2015

1939

Calgary area

34.6 C

32.8 C, 1937

1881

Camrose area

32.7 C

32.2 C, 1937

1921

Cardston 

34.2 C

33.9 C, 1925

1918

Claresholm

35.2 C

32.0 C, 2015

1951

Croonation area

34.6 C

32.3 C, 2015

1912

Crowsnest area

35.1 C

30.6 C, 2015

1965

Edmonton area

34.2 C

32.2 C, 1937

1880

Edmonton (International Airport) area

32.0 C

31.3 C, 2015

1959

Edson area

36.2 C

32.2, 1937

1916

Elk Island National Park

32.0 C

30.9 C, 2015

1966

Grande Prairie area

38.4 C

28.8 C, 2008

1922

Hendrickson Creek area

35.7 C

29.0 C, 2015

1995

High Level area

30.8 C

29.5 C, 2000

1962

High River area

35.3 C

32.5 C, 2006

1913

Highvale area

33.8 C

31.4 C, 2015

1977

Jasper area

39.0 C

34.5 C, 2015

1916

Lac La Biche area

33.1 C

31.7 C, 2015

1944

Mildred Lake area

30.9 C

29.7 C, 2015

1965

Nordegg area

34.8 C

29.4 C, 1937

1915

Peace River area

36.4 C

34.4 C, 1926

1907

Red Earth Creek area

36.3 C

29.6 C, 2015

1994

Slave Lake area

34.7 C

29.4 C, 1925

1922

Stony Plain area

33.1 C

30.9 C, 2015

1966

Sundre area

33.5 C

26.8 C, 2008

1993

Vegreville area

33.0 C

32.2 C, 2015

1918

Wainwright area

34.4 C

33.3 C, 2015

1966

Waterton Park area

33.7 C

30.2 C, 2015

1976