Grande Prairie man charged with child pornography offences

A Grande Prairie man has been charged with making, possessing and distributing child pornography following a RCMP investigation.

Dennis Mossey, 52, was arrested by officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) on June 30.

Police allege Mossey was in contact with a person based in the United Kingdom and shared child sexual abuse materials through a social media app.

ALERT says it began investigating following a tip from the UK National Crime Agency earlier in June.

"This arrest demonstrates the borderless nature of the internet and truly highlights the commitment of agencies from across the globe to protect the health and well-being of children," said Const. Shawn Cherwaty.

Mossey has been released on bail and is next scheduled to appear in court on July 28 in Grande Prairie.