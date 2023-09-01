Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assault

A Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.

Mounties received a report at 4:25 a.m. on Aug. 13 that a man had been assaulted in the area of 100 Avenue and 96 Street in the city, where they discovered him with serious injuries.

Daylon Grimard, 29, died on Friday.

RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who may have information about the assault or anyone who was in the area of 95 Street and 99 Avenue between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. with dash-cam footage. They can call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701, local police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (online at P3Tips.com).