Grande Prairie man dies in early morning single-vehicle crash

An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)

A 54-year-old man died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash west of Grande Prairie.

According to RCMP, the driver — the only person inside the vehicle — went off the road near Township Road 710 and Range Road 72, south of Dimsdale, Alta.

Paramedics declared the man from Grande Prairie dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash and will not release the man's name.

