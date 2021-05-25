Grande Prairie man facing multiple firearm-related charges

Grande Prairie RCMP attended a weapons complaint after reports of trespassing in the CN rail yard on May 25.

An officer saw a man pick up a firearm and flee into a wooded area between 68 and 76 Avenue around 10:45 a.m., police said.

The area was cordoned off while RCMP and the police dog services tracked the man down to an encampment.

A 27-year-old man from Grande Prairie is facing the following charges:

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Police have not released the man's name, but say he remains in custody awaiting a judicial hearing.