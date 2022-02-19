Grande Prairie RCMP investigate sexual assault
Mounties are investigating after a person was pulled inside a vehicle in northern Alberta and sexually assaulted.
According to Grande Prairie RCMP, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a person was walking in the area of 108 Avenue and 93A Street when they were approached by a vehicle and then brought inside.
Police say the victim was transported to hospital by ambulance.
There is no description of the suspect, Mounties said, adding that the vehicle is described as possibly dark in colour and has four doors.
Anyone with information or dash camera footage while travelling on 108 Avenue between 100 Street and 92 Street on Wednesday between 2:00 and 5:00 a.m. is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
-
Sell towed trucks to pay down costs of policing convoy protest, Ottawa mayor suggestsOttawa Mayor Jim Watson is suggesting that some of the trucks and other vehicles seized by police during a two-day operation to clear out the "Freedom Convoy" protest and occupation could be used to pay for some of the policing costs.
-
-
-
A break in the frigid temperatures SundayA cold and windy morning will make way for a milder afternoon Sunday as warmer temperatures move in for the remainder of Family Day weekend.
-
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptomsQueen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.
-
OC Transpo offering free rides on routes serving downtown OttawaStarting today, riders can board buses for free at on-street stops along 15 routes that serve areas affected by the ongoing demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa's police chief says operations will continue until residents 'get their streets back'Ottawa's interim police chief says officers will continue to work through the days ahead to remove protesters from downtown streets and end the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
McDavid puts up three points as Edmonton Oilers double up Winnipeg Jets 4-2Connor McDavid was feeling pretty good in warmup and it carried over into game action against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.
-
Alberta healthcare workers burnt out despite drop in COVID-19 hospitalizationsWhile Alberta hospitalization numbers are currently on the decline, some doctors say the end to exhaustion is nowhere in sight for healthcare workers.