Grande Prairie RCMP probed after cruiser crashes into cyclist

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after an RCMP cruiser struck a bicyclist.

In a news release, RCMP say officers were conducting an investigation Grande Prairie close to 100 Street and 110 Avenue in Grande Prairie at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

A second unit was driving to respond to the active investigation when a collision occurred with a 28-year-old man on a bicycle at 107 Avenue and 98 Street.

Mounties say they performed first aid until EMS arrived. The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries where, as of Sunday morning, his condition has stabilized.

RCMP add that in addition to ASIRT’s review, an internal review will conducted.

“The RCMP’s internal review process will also be implemented to fully examine the incident,” Mounties said in a statement. “RCMP training, policy, police response, and the member’s duty status will be subject to review.”