Grande Prairie RCMP searching for man who flashed Shoppers Drug Mart customers

RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a male who exposed himself at a northern Alberta Shoppers Drug Mart.

According to police, around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a male was inside the South 40 Shoppers location in Grande Prairie when he flashed customers.

He is described as being 6'0" (1.8 metres) tall with a slim build and short hair and wore green pants.

"The Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking to identify any witnesses that were in the store around at this date and time," Mounties said in a statement Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.