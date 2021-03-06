Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for dashcam footage of a man approaching children on Friday near 99 Street and 109 Avenue.

Police say a white man with long reddish-blonde hair "attempted to befriend" a seven-year-old and 11-year-old and fled when confronted by a supervising parent.

He ran north from the area, and was seen a short time later interacting with another pair of children nearby. A parent confronted him again, Mounties say.

He appeared to be in his early 40s and was described as skinny. On Friday, he was wearing jeans, an open black jacket, white shirt, reflective yellow sunglasses and a black ball cap.

Anyone who was driving in the area on March 5 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and has vehicle security footage is asked to call Grande Prairie police.

Families were also reminded to speak to their kids about adult stranger safety.