A 77-year old grandfather was the first long term care resident to receive the vaccine within Fraser Health, according to the health authority.

In a video posted on Christmas eve to Fraser Health’s social media channels, resident Andy Yoon is seen with his sleeve rolled up as a health-care provider prepares the vaccine.

“Are you OK with going ahead with the vaccine?” asks a person who is off-camera.

“Oh yeah,” says Yoon, “I was waiting.” “I’m very happy to get the vaccine myself,” he says, near tears.

In the minute-long video, Yoon tells the others in the room that once he’s vaccinated he’d like to “go see my grandson.”

After he is vaccinated, the health-care staff around him break out in applause.

The Fraser Health region has been the hardest hit by COVID-19 in B.C. with outbreaks at many care homes, some of them leading to multiple infections and deaths.

Two vaccines are now approved for use in Canada and more will be distributed in the coming days, weeks and months.

In an coronavirus update released on the same day, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 8,178 people have now received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.

"In addition to our health-care workers, immunization of residents in long-term care is now also underway,” said Dix and Henry in their joint statement. “Given seniors and elders have been most severely impacted by this virus, this is welcome news for all of us.”

As of Thursday, 9,732 people are under active public health monitoring because of exposures to known cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 48,609 confirmed cases and 808 deaths. A total of 37,784 people who have had the virus are now considered recovered.

Long term care residents have started receiving their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Fraser Health. Watch here: pic.twitter.com/UWsV8mipnq