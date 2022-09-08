Grandfather of five wins 100k using birthdays to pick numbers

Randy Harnum from Puslinch said when he plays the lottery, he uses numbers that are a combination of significant birthdays.

The 62-year-old father of five also has five grandchildren won $100,000 from the Aug. 12 draw.

“I went to replay my ticket, and the machine went off. It was really great speaking to the OLG representative on the phone," he said in a media release.

Harnum said he is a weekly lottery player.

“She was very happy for me. It’s exciting to win – it’s like a rollercoaster of emotions,” he said on sharing the news of the win with his wife.

He plans to pay some bills, save, and possibly take a cruise.