Grandfather of five wins 100k using birthdays to pick numbers
Randy Harnum from Puslinch said when he plays the lottery, he uses numbers that are a combination of significant birthdays.
The 62-year-old father of five also has five grandchildren won $100,000 from the Aug. 12 draw.
“I went to replay my ticket, and the machine went off. It was really great speaking to the OLG representative on the phone," he said in a media release.
Harnum said he is a weekly lottery player.
“She was very happy for me. It’s exciting to win – it’s like a rollercoaster of emotions,” he said on sharing the news of the win with his wife.
He plans to pay some bills, save, and possibly take a cruise.
-
Single region behind B.C.'s surge in COVID-19 patients in hospitalThe total number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals surged to 324 on Thursday – an increase that can be traced entirely to one region of the province.
-
Patrons at British pub in Waterloo reflect on Queen Elizabeth II legacyOn Thursday, residents in Waterloo region were reflecting on her reign and what the monarchy means to them after the sudden announcement from Buckingham Place that Her Majesty had died that afternoon.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's death prompts changes in Manitoba's court systemWith Queen Elizabeth II's passing Thursday, some changes are expected in Canada, one of those changes involves the Manitoba's court system.
-
'Everything you dream of as a kid': Riders' Richardson preparing for possibility of first CFL startSaskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman, Kooper Richardson, could play in his first Canadian Football League (CFL) game this weekend against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and may even get a spot as a starter.
-
Former Royal Guard remembers his time serving Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IIMany people only got to see the Queen on TV, while some met her in person during her tours in Canada, but one Cambridge man worked for the Queen for more than a decade.
-
Trust fund set up for James Smith Cree Nation survivorsA trust fund has been established for those looking to donate to victims of the mass stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Cat cafe a first for Sault Ste. MarieA bakery in Sault Ste. Marie is looking to satisfy your sweet tooth while finding homes for area cats.
-
Developer pitches fast food drive-thru across from Afzaal Family memorialThe southwest corner of Hyde Park and South Carriage Roads will forever be marked by tragedy, but should that influence future development along the busy commercial corridor?
-
Families of James Smith Cree Nation looking to find healing after manhunt endsAs the manhunt for Myles Sanderson has ended, the community of James Smith Cree First Nation has started their journey towards healing after 11 people died as the result of the stabbings.