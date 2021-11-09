Grandmother found dead in Oshawa home last week remembered as a 'beautiful and kind-hearted soul'

An Oshawa grandmother found dead in her home last week is being remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Ruth Humphries, 67, was found dead when her grandson returned home to Phillip Murray Avenue in Oshawa on Nov. 2 just after 3:30 p.m.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has since deemed her death as a homicide due to the discovery of significant trauma not consistent with self-inflicted injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.

Amber Humphries, a granddaughter of Ruth, told CTV News Toronto in a statement Tuesday that “it is unbelievable that someone could hurt anyone — let alone a defenceless, disabled grandmother.”

“We are all in shock,” she said.

In a GoFundMe created by Amber, Humphries is remembered as a “beautiful and kindhearted soul.”

“Ruth was well-loved by everyone who knew her,” Amber wrote. “She was such a special lady and the sudden loss of her is felt deeply by many.”

“She was such a loving, generous, and giving person.”

The GoFundMe has been set up in order to cover unexpected funeral and security expenses, as well as to help support the Humphries family

"While we know that no words or finances can fill the void that is now left following the loss of our grandmother, we just hope that we can at least relieve a bit of the financial pressure for our family as we navigate this unimaginable tragedy," Amber wrote.

The fundraiser has amassed just over $7,000 of its $10,000 goal at the time of publication.

Durham Regional Police is asking anyone with information on Humphries' death to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5247.