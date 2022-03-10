Grandparents targeted by scammer pretending to be grandchild in trouble: Edmonton police

A scam scheme is targeting grandparents in Edmonton and has defrauded at least one victim of more than $25,000, police are warning the public.

On March 8 and 9, Edmonton Police Service received four complaints of senior citizens being contacted by a person who said their grandchild needed bail money. They either pretended to be the grandchild, or pretended to be a police officer or lawyer and said the grandchild had been arrested or in an accident.

In some cases, credit card information was taken over the phone. In at least one incident, cash was picked up from the victim's home.

The female who picked up the money was described as approximately 160 centimetres (5'3") tall, with a slender frame and either dark brown or black hair. She was wearing a head covering at the time, investigators were told.

Anyone with information about the scam or believes they have been targeted was asked to call Edmonton police immediately at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also reminding the public that scammers prey on emotions, and any time a demand for money is made, citizens should take a moment to evaluate the situation.

“If someone is claiming that your family member is in trouble, confirm with your family before you provide personal or financial information,” Staff Sgt. Tom Paton said in a statement.

“If the person claims to be from a police service, you can call the service directly to confirm the situation. Police will never contact you and demand money.”

Police have warned Calgarians about a similar scam.