Grandson charged with second-degree murder in death of Viola Erb

Police have charged Viola Erb’s grandson with second-degree murder in the 88-year-old woman's death.

Erb, the co-founder of one of Canada’s largest trucking companies, was found dead inside her Baden, Ont. home on Saturday.

On Thursday, Waterloo regional police said they had arrested and charged 39-year-old Erick Buhr of Wilmot Township with second-degree murder.

In a statement, Erb Transportation identified Buhr as Erb’s grandson and confirmed he was a previous employee of the company.

“As you might expect, this is a highly difficult and emotional time for the family,” Erb Transport said. “They wish to thank those who have offered their support and prayers during this difficult time.”

Buhr is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19.