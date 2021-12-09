Grants by EPCOR help community leagues create safe outdoor ice rinks

A grant program by Edmonton's utility provider is helping give people safe outdoor ice rinks instead of using neighbourhood ponds or stormwater facilities.

EPCOR says dozens of community leagues are receiving grants of $800 to build safe ice surfaces for Edmontonians. Communities that promote skating at safe facilities will also have a chance to win one of two $5,000 prizes.

"While stormwater management facilities may look like ponds, they are not," said Darren Gwozdz, EPCOR senior manager for health and safety.

"It's all about keeping the communities safe," he added. "They are designed to collect the stormwater from the streets and green spaces in the community."

The ponds are not still bodies of water, Gwozdz said. The facilities collect stormwater from streets, and while they may look frozen, contaminates from the road, and currents can change ice thickness in a moment.

"This program is designed specifically to give people an alternative so that people don't need to go on the (stormwater) ponds."

Last year EPCOR gave out $64,000 to 80 community leagues to help build rinks.

"We have unfortunately seen activity on (stormwater facilities) before," Teresa Marshall, membership director for the Big Lake Community League, told CTV News Edmonton.

"This is definitely a way to keep people safe," Marshall added.