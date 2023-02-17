Granville Island coffee shop alleges man keeps stealing customers' wallets, purses
A coffee shop on Granville Island is asking people to be wary, alleging someone keeps stealing customers' wallets and purses.
Bernadette Morrissey, the general manager of Off the Tracks Espresso Bar and Bistro, said the man targets older women.
In one incident caught on the cafe’s security camera, the man can be seen grabbing a customer’s handbag without anyone noticing.
“We have a good idea of our customers, and so any unfamiliar faces — we would kind of keep an eye out, but for some reason ... we keep missing this individual," Morrissey said.
The most recent theft occurred Wednesday, but Morrissey said this person has frequented the shop four times in the last two months. She added that the individual always wears the same thing; a black backpack, jacket, blue face mask, and a purple hat.
The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News it received a report about a stolen wallet, but had not received any information that this is a chronic event at this business.
